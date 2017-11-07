Treetime Trend Tuesday with Bill and Wendy: Crushed on Blush

Join Bill and Wendy for “Treetime Trend Tuesday”, sponsored by Treetime Christmas Creations! Each week, Laurie Kane from Treetime will join the show to talk about a different Christmas trend for the year.

This week, we talked with Laurie about the “Crushed on Blush” tree trend. This trend involves a sliver tree and added blush, crème, champagne and silver elements with lots of sparkle. The theme combines two of the season’s hottest trends: blush and mixed metals, the combination of silver and gold.

Here’s photos of the “Crushed on Blush” tree trend:

