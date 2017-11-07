× The Opening Bell 11/7/17: Americans Still Work & Thrive with Their Hands

Blue collar workers are still the heart beat of America, so Steve provided an update about the manufacturers and farmers across the country. Pat Christie (Founder and EVP of Business Development at Conservis) detailed the technological changes that farmers are seeing worldwide and how cloud efficiency is helping transition the shift. Mark Hoper (SVP of Expositions & Media at Fabricators & Manufacturers Association) then told Steve about the FABTECH event happening now at the McCormick Place to help further the metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing industry as technology develops.