The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.7.17: Speeding Tickets, Trump gets flipped off and gun control
Today on the show John talks about the traffic warning he got in the mail and the nature of red light cameras.
Juli Briskman was fired from her job for flipping off the Trump motorcade. We discuss if the action was worth the consequences.
President Trump was asked if he would promote ‘extreme vetting for gun buyers’ while in South Korea. John opens up the phone lines to discuss gun violence and gun control.