× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-7-17

We have a great show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Katalin Rodriguez Ogren about the business of fitness at POW Gym Chicago, television producer John Davies tells us about his new WTTW documentary, “A City at War: Chicago,” we get some winter gardening tips from Andrew Bunting of the Chicago Botanic Garden, award-winning poet Marcus Wicker chats about his new collection of work, “Silencer” and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio