× The Carry Out 11-7-17: “This would be the nail in the coffin for John Fox if the Bears lose to a team without a starting QB while coming off a bye”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump calling Chicago “a total disaster,” the ongoing fight over a new tax reform bill, Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey pushing for a legal pot referendum, United retiring its final Boeing 747, the Bulls taking on Toronto, Bobby Portis returning from his suspension, MLB free agency officially underway, the Bears getting ready to face off against the Packers this Sunday and the buzz surrounding the new iPhone X.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio