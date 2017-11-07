× Television producer John Davies explores Chicago’s incredible contributions to World War II

Legendary television producer John Davies joins Justin to discuss his WTTW documentary, “A City at War: Chicago,” which debuts this Thursday night. John talks about what drew him to tell this story, the amazing connections that Chicago has to World War II, FDR delivering his historic “Quarantine Speech” in Chicago, how the lead up to World War II helped Chicago become a Democratic stronghold, the way every man, woman, and child mobilized to support the war effort, the influence that the mob had during the war, the unifying force of radio during World War II and what he learned about Chicago that he didn’t already know.

