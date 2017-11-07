× Roe Conn Full Show (11/7/17): A vote to legalize marijuana in Illinois is coming, saying goodbye to the 747, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, Nov. 7th, 2017:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the Texas church shooter, Washington Post’s Aaron Blake dives into the bizarre story of Sen. Rand Paul being attacked at home, Tom Skilling warns of cold weather, Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey lays out his plan for legalizing and taxing marijuana, the Top Five@5 features Rahm Emanuel responding to President Trump’s comments about Chicago, ABC’s Alex Stone looks at the legacy of the 747 as United Airlines retires the legacy aircraft, and former Green Beret Lt. Col Scott Mann talks about how he is working to empower veterans.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3421483/3421483_2017-11-07-204923.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

