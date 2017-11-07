× Promoting Postivity in Chicago’s Overlooked Neighborhoods with BUILD Chicago and Comedians Paul Farahvar and Michael Palascak | Full Show (Nov 6th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Nov 6th) We bring on a representative from Monterrey Security, Stella Gaytan and from BUILD Chicago, Andrew Wade. They are working together to promote postivity in Chicago’s at-risk communities and hosting “Celebrating a Brighter Future”. For more information visit: BuildChicago.org. We also welcome comedians: Paul Farahvar and Michael Palascak who share some laughs with listeners and Patti. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

