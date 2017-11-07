× POW Gym founder Katalin Rodriguez Ogren explains the business behind high intensity fitness

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with POW Gym Chicago owner Katalin Rodriguez Ogren about the business of fitness. Katalin talks about opening her own business, the fear involved in making the jump to being a gym owner, being at the forefront of bridging MMA and fitness, the importance of diversifying her business, the challenges that come with running a gym, the incredible competition in the fitness industry, what it takes to be a leader in the field and why continues to live and work in Chicago.

