Frank Fontana Is The Man…Or Should We Say The Real Estate Broker?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by WGN Radio’s very own, and friend of the show, Frank Fontana! They’ve got a lot to cover with Frank. First, they congratulate him on becoming an real estate broker. They also talk about how to designing your home to sell, the improvements happening on Wendy’s home, and much more.

