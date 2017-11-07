× City Club of Chicago: Dr. A. Gabriel Esteban, President of DePaul University

November 7, 2017

Dr. A. Gabriel Esteban – President – DePaul University

Dr. A. Gabriel Esteban

Prior to joining DePaul, Dr. Esteban served as the president of Seton Hall University, a Catholic institution in South Orange, New Jersey. He assumed the presidency in January 2011, after serving as interim president for six months. He previously served as provost and chief academic officer of Seton Hall. Dr. Esteban also has held senior-level leadership and faculty positions at higher education institutions in Arkansas, Texas and the Philippines.

A celebrated leader and advocate for minorities Dr. Esteban has received multiple honors throughout his career. His alma mater, the University of California, recently named him one of its top 50 graduate and postdoctoral alumni as part of the 50th year anniversary of its founding. The Carnegie Corporation of New York recognized him as a “Great Immigrant” in 2015, and New Jersey’s leading business journal, NJBIZ, included him in its list of the 100 most powerful state leaders in 2016 for the second year in a row. In 2014, the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem knighted him, and St. Paul’s Outreach presented him its Servant Leader Award. The Embassy of the Philippines presented him with a certificate of achievement award in 2013.

He holds a doctorate in business administration from the Graduate School of Management of the University of California and a master’s in Japanese business studies from Chaminade University. Dr. Esteban earned his MBA and bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of the Philippines.