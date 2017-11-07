× Award-winning poet Marcus Wicker and the importance of the written word to the protest movement of 2017

Award-winning poet Marcus Wicker joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Silencer.” Marcus talks about the origin of the collection, how the “American Dream” is different for everyone, the role that expression, protesting and social issues play in the collection, the power that poetry can yield and the importance of the written word to the protest movement in 2017. Marcus also reads a selection from the collection called, “Conjecture on the Stained Glass Image of White Christ at Ebenezer Baptist Church.”

