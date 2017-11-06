× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/6/17: Pearachute Targeting, Sexual Harassment Training, & iOS Glitch

Being in the spotlight has the potential to be a blessing and a curse for startups. Katherine Davis and Jim Dallke shared the details behind the targeting the founder of Pearachute experienced over the weekend. Philippe Weiss joined the program to provide businesses a perspective of what sexual harassment prevention training is like, and Randi Shaffer helped listeners figure out the glitch the the iOS system that is impacting plenty of Apple users.