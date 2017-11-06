× Why Did GeoStorm Fail In The Box Office?, Comic Book Movies & November Movies Previews

Managing Editor at Movies.com and Contributing Editor at Fandango, Erik Davis joins Mason to explain why Geostorm failed in the box office. X-23 spin off and how will this series progress without Wolverine is discussed. Erik previews: A Bad Moms Christmas, Bad Grandmas, Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League and Coco.

