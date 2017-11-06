× WGN Radio Theater #230: Richard Diamond Private Detective, Duffy’s Tavern & Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 5, 2017.First classic episode of the night is: “Richard Diamond Private Detective: Eddie Burke Case.” 02-08-52. Next, we have: “Duffy’s Tavern.” Guest Starring: Vincent Price; 01-05-51. For our final episode of the night, we have: “Suspense: The Visitor.” Guest Starring: Eddie Bracken; 05-11-44.

