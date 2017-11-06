× ‘Top Chef’ judge Gail Simmons: “Chicago is like our shining star”

“Top Chef” judge, food writer and author Gail Simmons joins Justin to discuss her new cookbook, “Bringing it Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating.” Gail talks about her career in the culinary industry, how her previous work has helped her with her work on “Top Chef,” her philosophy on what it takes to be a good cook, how popular culture has both helped and hindered the culinary industry, how “Top Chef” has changed the culinary world, the amount of chefs from Chicago that have competed on “Top Chef,” the diversity of the talent that competes on the show and how she is able to keep “Top Chef” from becoming stale.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio