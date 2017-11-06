× The Opening Bell 11/6/17: 38 Million Members Defying Age Stereotypes

The weekly CEO spotlight looks at companies that work with three members and 38,000,000 members. Steve sat down with Jo Ann Jenkins (CEO of AARP) to talk about the aging population and the AARP Purpose Prize to help Americans realize that the next area of disruption will be age. Coffee and donuts are also the quintessential morning combo and its what keeps Chicago musician Kip Russell going. Kip partnered with Beaver Coffee and Donuts to discuss the partnership of two unlikely entrepreneurs to further their respective businesses.