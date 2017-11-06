× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-6-17

We have a terrific show to kick off the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy duke it out over the top national political stories making news this week, former “SNL” cast member Nora Dunn chats about her career and the new “SNL” exhibition at the Museum of Broadcast Communications, “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons talks about her new cookbook, “Bringing it Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the wonderful Rich Jones!

