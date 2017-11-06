× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/06/17): Baba Yaga and the DNC, Dan Proft and Kristen McQueary, and why Gov. Rauner won’t be re-elected

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 80 (11/06/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Member Kristen McQueary to talk about sexual misconduct allegations sweeping through Hollywood and the Illinois Statehouse, how the DNC rigged the presidential primary, and adjusting to life as a soccer mom. Then senior fellow at the Illinois Policy Institute, co-founder of the Illinois Opportunity Project, and radio host Dan Proft stops by to talk about recent polling that portrays an almost impossible road to re-election for Gov. Bruce Rauner and discuss the field of candidates vying for Illinois’ governor’s mansion. Plus, Kasso tells a fairytale about Baba Yaga and the DNC.

