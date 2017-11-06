× The Carry Out 11-6-17: “When is the right time to talk about mass shooting fixes? Treat it like a doctor’s appointment and set it up for December”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the shooting in a Texas church over the weekend, a woman who flipped off the President’s motorcade losing her job, elections taking place in several states tomorrow, the Chicago River turning turquoise this weekend, Notre Dame beating Wake Forest, Northwestern winning another thriller over Nebraska, the Bears getting back to practice after the bye week and new research suggesting that the T. Rex used its tiny arms to viciously slash its prey.

