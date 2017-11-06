FBI agents search for clues at the entrance to the First Baptist Church, after a mass shooting that killed 26 people in Sutherland Springs, Texas on November 6, 2017.
A gunman wearing all black armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a small-town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and wounding 20 more in the last mass shooting to shock the United States. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 11-6-17: “When is the right time to talk about mass shooting fixes? Treat it like a doctor’s appointment and set it up for December”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the shooting in a Texas church over the weekend, a woman who flipped off the President’s motorcade losing her job, elections taking place in several states tomorrow, the Chicago River turning turquoise this weekend, Notre Dame beating Wake Forest, Northwestern winning another thriller over Nebraska, the Bears getting back to practice after the bye week and new research suggesting that the T. Rex used its tiny arms to viciously slash its prey.
