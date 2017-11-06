× Roe Conn Full Show (11/6/17): AB Stoddard on the divisive tone of politics, the man in charge of Chicago’s Deep Tunnel project, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, November 6th, 2017:

AB Stoddard stops by the studio to talk about the toxic nature of politics in the Trump Era, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on a mass shooting in Texas, Tom Skilling warns of possible snowflakes this week, Washington Post’s Ishaan Tharoor breaks down a volatile situation in Saudi Arabia, the Top Five@5 features Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, the Executive Director of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago David St. Pierre talks about how the area manages stormwater, and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge has a report from Halas Hall as the Bears get back to work in preparation for the Green Bay Packers.

