Live from Studio 435: Rich Jones

The great Chicago artist Rich Jones returns to The Download and this time he brought his band for a performance in Studio 435! Rich talks about his forthcoming EP, “Light Work,” the diversity in his music, making the transition from hip hop to more of a pop sound, the strength of Chicago’s music scene, how technology has changed the way people make and distribute music, being an ambassador for Chicago music when he travels, his monthly showcase, “All Smiles” at the Tonic Room, his show this weekend as part of CIMMcon and his EP release show next month at Empty Bottle. Rich (along with Fess Grandiose and walkingshoe) also plays some songs including, “Trails,” “Saturday” “Up for You” and “Mothman.”

Video coming soon…

