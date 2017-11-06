Health House Guidelines: 86% Of Contaminants Enter Home Through Shoes
Victoria Di Lorio, Founder of the Healthy Home Initiative
The nation’s first home built under the American Lung Association’s revised Health House™ guidelines will open to the public and is available for tours November 10 – November 19.
Dior Builders has significantly reduced, possibly eliminated, many causes of indoor air pollution in Healthy Home 2017.
Luxe Interiors + Design Magazine will host A Breath of Fresh Air kick-off gala on December 6th. The home officially will be unveiled during an opening event.