× Former ‘SNL’ cast member and comedy great Nora Dunn: “We always had to act like a happy family because there was always a guest at the house”

Former “SNL” cast member Nora Dunn joins Justin to talk about her great comedy career, how getting on “SNL” wasn’t her goal when she started her comedy career, her early days as part of the San Francisco comedy scene, growing up on the west side of Chicago, coming from a family of great actors, attending the Art Institute to become a painter, how being skilled at improv has helped her acting career, how she classifies her humor, what her “SNL” audition was like, here experience of being a female cast member on “SNL” during the 1980’s, why she decided to leave Hollywood and live in Chicago, the challenge of working in Hollywood while living in Chicago, if she is going to bring back her show, “Mythical Proportions” and the new SNL exhibition at the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio