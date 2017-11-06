× “Elton Jim” hides on Halloween, gets a surprise “walk on” from Dean Richards, and debates the new Rock Hall Of Fame nominees

In this 77th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano describes his longstanding “Halloween policy,” and shares the lengths he went NOT to answer the door to trick or treaters. And while he’s telling the story, WGN-TV entertainment reporter, Dean Richards, walks in unannounced and he and Jim have some hilarious banter. In the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti give an overview of the latest list of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees, and predict who will be welcomed in 2018.