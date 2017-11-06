× Chicago Commons: Making a Difference To The Community Through Service

CEO Principal and Founder of HBK Engineering, LLC and Chicago Commons board member, Ron Kaminski, joined Bill and Wendy to talk about his passion behind Chicago Commons, volunteerism in the community, why Chicago Commons is a place to get involved with, and much more. Mike Fisher, VP of Community Development for Country Financial also stops by to share some exciting news.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.