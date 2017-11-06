× Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 8: The ABCs of Wine (Anything But Chard/Cab)

Binny’s is breaking down the “ABCs” of wine; the Anything But Chardonnay/Cabernet movement began in the mid-’90s and is still prominent today. Kristen Ellis takes Jeff Carlin through the origins and impact of the ABC trend and how people are exploring the big “Cs” of wine in new ways.

