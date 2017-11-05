× WGN Radio Theater #229: Gunsmoke, You Bet Your Life & Jeff Regan Investigator

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 4, 2017.First classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: I Don’t Know.” Guest Starring: William Conrad; 12-06-52. Next, we have: “You Bet Your Life: Secret Word: Face.” Guest Starring: Groucho Marx; 04-13-57. For our final episode of the night, we have: “Jeff Regan Investigator: They’ve Got More Than Coffee In Brazil.” Guest Starring: Frank Graham; 06-18-50.

