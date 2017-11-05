× This is History: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Dedicated, Bob Trendler’s WGN Orchestra, ‘Batman’ Debuts, Civil Rights Bill Passes, Radio Hall of Fame

Congress forms the U.S. Marine Corps, President Harding dedicates Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, bandleader Bob Trendler takes over the WGN Orchestra in 1941, premiere of ‘Rocky & His Friends’, the US Senate passes the landmark Civil Rights Bill, the debuts of Sesame Street and Wonder Woman and legendary Chicago radio host John Records Landecker is inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3420181/3420181_2017-11-05-065521.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3