The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 11/5/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined in the studio by Investor Jeff Brown and developer Dwight Avram. Jeff and Dwight are both attempting to redevelop the old Nichols Library in Naperville and the decision by the Naperville City Council to shut down the project by granting local landmark status.



Then, Rick is joined by Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz. Sara and Rick discuss the recent appointment of Julie Porter as a new Legislative Inspector General, the lack of a human resource department, the recent cases of sexual harassment coming to the light, and more.

For our last guest, Rick is joined by Mike Mini, Executive Vice President of the Chicagoland Apartment Association. They talk about the GOP push for tax reform and Amazon HQ coming to Chicago.