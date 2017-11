× The Beat Full Show (11/5/17): Pappy’s back in town

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you an abbreviated Sunday edition of The Beat: longtime Chicago sports radio fixture Mike North stops by to share some broadcasting memories and his thoughts on the Bears in the Trubisky era and a mixed bag of other sports topics; Carm tells Niko Mirotic to “get over it” as the Bobby Portis sucker punch saga rolls on, and more.