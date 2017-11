× Steve Dale’s Pet World 11/5/17

Steve Dale talks with Lee Linklater of the Assisi Animal Foundation to discuss the 29th Annual Assisi Foundation Dinner Dance on November 11th. Tickets are still available: HERE!

Steve also talks with Emily Klehm, CEO of the South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights, Illinois. They discuss the recent rescue of 47 dogs from a hoarding and dog breeding operation in Peotone.