State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz: "We need to figure out what women need to succeed"

With the recent cases of sexual harassment coming to the light, what needs to be done next moving forward to prevent these type of occurrences from even happening? Rick is joined by Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, from Chicago to discuss the recent appointment of Julie Porter as a new Legislative Inspector General, the lack of a human resource department, the recent cases of sexual harassment, and more.