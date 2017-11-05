FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2011 file photo, Illinois state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, is seen in Springfield, Ill. Feigenholtz, who is an adoptee, is the sponsor of a bill that would expand the Illinois Adoption Act for adoptees, of which there are thousands in the state. Her plan would make adoption records more transparent to help thousands of people across the state access more details about their family background. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz: “We need to figure out what women need to succeed”
With the recent cases of sexual harassment coming to the light, what needs to be done next moving forward to prevent these type of occurrences from even happening? Rick is joined by Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, from Chicago to discuss the recent appointment of Julie Porter as a new Legislative Inspector General, the lack of a human resource department, the recent cases of sexual harassment, and more.