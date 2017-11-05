× Preps Plus Chicago: Week 2 of IHSA Playoffs

Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell recap the second week of the 2017 IHSA Football Playoffs on Preps Plus Chicago. Get all the scores, stats and stories from Chicagoland high school football every Friday night on WGN Radio.

Naperville Central head coach, Mike Stine, joins the show to recap his team’s win over Homewood-Flossmoor and look ahead to their matchup next week against Maine South. Sam and Kevin also check in with Mike Helfgot, Pat Disabato and Mike Clark of the Chicago Tribune.