OTL #577: Ride sharing’s impact on local transit, Going behind the scenes of an IL gubernatorial campaign

Mike Stephen talks with Dr. Regina Clewlow, research associate at the UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies, about the impact ride sharing apps are having on public transit in Chicago and then sits down with former Pawar 2018 gubernatorial campaign manager Sam Hobert to get a better understanding of what running a modern political campaign looks like. Local jamz this week provided by space-funkers Blue Dream.

