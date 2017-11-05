× Bully | Favorite Candy, Morning Routines and The New Album “Losing”

Sound Sessions is delighted to sit down with one of the most unique voices in music today, Alicia Bognanno of the band, Bully. [See Bully LIVE at Chicago’s Thailia Hall on November 7th]

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

Joining us live in studio, Alicia and Mike chat about Bully’s most recent album, “Losing” (released on Oct. 20th on the Sub Pop label) which is swiftly becoming one of the most talked about releases this fall. Every topic is touched on during the interview from favorite candy and morning routines to the state of the music industry and Alicia’s ties to Chicago.

Host – Michael Heidemann