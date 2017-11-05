× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough: Wedding Spectacular (web-exclusive podcast 11/5/17)

Brian and Cody return with their first web-exclusive podcast of the 2017-2018 Blackhawks season in spectacular fashion, as they recount Cody’s wedding (which Brian officiated)!

To kick off the show, Brian and Cody have their mandatory discussion about time travel, as they record the first web-exclusive podcast of the season on Halloween and argue about whether they should talk about Halloween or not.

Then, they get into the wedding stuff! Brian recaps his preparation for the ceremony leading up to the big day, including his editing process and biggest worries about the potential for disaster. Cody then talks about his own disastrous Thursday before wedding day, which revolved around his inability to find a shirt that fit him. They also swap hilarious and ridiculous Uber stories and explain why rideshare apps ended up playing a bigger role than anyone ever would have guessed.

Newsman Roger Badesch also joins the podcast to recap the experience of finding the wedding ceremony at Promontory Point (5491 S. Shore Drive) and enjoying the unseasonably perfect weather on Friday, October 20, in Chicago. After raving about the ceremony, Cody’s new wife joins the Wedding Spectacular to recap the reception at the Gold Room at The Congress Plaza Hotel, and give major props to Palette of Light Photography & Film out of Rockford, who did a phenomenal job of documenting the festivities.

Plus: hear Roger and Brian describe the way Dr. and Mr. Gough dramatically cut their wedding cake with a sword, what the Klingon language had to do with the wedding toasts, and all of the other hilarious antics that surrounded the extremely special day.

Editor’s note: Cody also now hosts an educational podcast called the Curiosity Podcast, featuring in-depth interviews with experts every week. Learn something new every week on iTunes, Stitcher,SoundCloud, and everywhere else podcasts are found!