Bobby Frasor is ready for year three at the helm of Brother Rice basketball

Sam Panayotovich sits down with Bobby Frasor, a former McDonald’s All-American at Brother Rice, national champion at North Carolina and professional basketball player overseas. Frasor is about to embark as his third season as the head coach at his alma mater. Topics include being a ball boy for his dad at Eisenhower, playing with sharpshooters, going downstate his senior year, the Crusader Crazies, impressing Roy Williams at an AAU tournament in Houston, committing to North Carolina, FaceTiming with Tyler Hansbrough, meeting Michael Jordan, playing against a young Derrick Rose and more.