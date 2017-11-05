× Author Jonathan Eig on his latest book, “Ali: A Life”

Rick Kogan gets an in-studio visit from author Jonathan Eig, who has written books about Jackie Robinson, Al Capone and Lou Gehrig. Rick talks to Jonathan about his latest book, “Ali: A Life“. They discuss some of the stories about Muhammad Ali that you can expect to find in the book, as well as what type of research was done while writing it. Later on, Rick plays Zeta Moore’s review of “Evening at the Talkhouse”, a Red Orchard Theatre production.