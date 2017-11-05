A-List Interview: Lin Manuel Miranda

Posted 3:15 PM, November 5, 2017, by

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the TIDAL X: Brooklyn 3rd Annual Benefit Concert at The Barclays Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards talks with “Hamilton” creator Lin Manuel Miranda about his involvement with Puerto Rico Relief, working with director Tommy Kail, and more!

 