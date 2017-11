× 7 Decades of Television Comedy: From ‘I Love Lucy’ to ‘Modern Family’ with ‘Watching TV’ Author and Historian Walter Podrazik

Author and television historian Walter Podrazik joins Dave Plier to talk about the 70th anniversary of the television sitcom from the very first show ‘Mary Kay & Johnny’, the first hit ‘I Love Lucy’ and the storylines through the decades featuring family, show business, the workplace, diversity, animated an the groundbreaking shows that made an impact.

