110th Tree Lighting at The Historic Walnut Room at Macy's on State Street and the 50th Annual Holiday Windows

Dave chats with Andrea Schwartz, VP of Macy’s about the 110th annual Great Tree Lighting, featuring 2,000 ornaments, 6,600 lights in the historic Walnut Room; as well as the 50th annual holiday windows that will feature memories of Christmas past.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3420183/3420183_2017-11-05-065823.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3748.mp3