× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/4/17: Helaine Olen, Danielle Paquette, Jonit Bookheim, Katherine Bissell Cordova

Amy Guth begins with guest Helaine Olen, columnist and author of “Pound Foolish,” who wrote an op-ed for the New York Times about how we talk about buying health insurance. Then Danielle Paquette from the Washington Post discusses the ways some companies are protecting sexual harassers in their workplaces. Later Jonit Bookheim, partner at Mata Traders, and Katherine Bissell Cordova executive director at Chicago Fair Trade join Amy in studio to discuss their organizations, an upcoming event, and why fair trade is so important.