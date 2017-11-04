× The Political Round Table, Music from Elle Casazza, Wine and Wind Down and A New Episode of “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Nov 3rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Nov 3rd) Elliott Serrano rides side car as we welcome on The Political Round Table (Eric Elk, Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy and Rep. Sara Feigenholtz). To add a little flavor to our Friday night we bring on Susan Danenberger from Danenberger Wines for our “Wine and Wind Down” segment. Then, we are delighted by music from the very talented, Elle Casazza (Check out her at Martyrs in Chicago on Thursday, November 30th). Finally, we have present a brand new episode of “What’s That From!?”… This week the crew takes on a scene from “Casablanca”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

