× Full Show 11-4-17: Matt Bubala talks about one lucky fan, jobless journalists and Catalonia freedom

In this full show episode, Matt Bubala talks about the Houston Astros’ World Series win and how one man, known as “Mattress Mack” hit the jackpot from a bet. Later on, guest Kim Bellware, Roger Badesch and listeners join the conversation to talk about Joe Rickett’s decision on DNA Info and Gothamist’s unionization. Joining from overseas, Andrew Dowling talks about Catalonia’s independence from Spain. Tune in!