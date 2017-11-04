× Chicago reporter talks key players in Trump’s campaign investigation

Chicago journalist Kim Bellware joins Matt Bubala to talk about the federal investigation of Donald Trump’s campaign. George Papadopoulous is the first to plead guilty for communicating with Russian officials.Papadopoulous is a thirty-year-old Chicago suburb native that served as a foreign policy adviser for Trump. Bellware says Papadopoulous is “significant” in terms of the investigation. She says “Papadopoulous was a nothing guy. He was a volunteer, so some definitions are subjective terms and don’t always mean what people think they mean.” Essentially, “they are not the highest people in the room, but he has access to people. Even if he doesn’t know what went on in the tight inner circle, he can speak to culture and verify things that documents won’t be able to do.”

Also, Bellware and Bubala talk about the current state of the media and the abrupt shut down of DNA Info and Gotham’s websites. .