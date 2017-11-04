× Catalonia now has independence, but not quite as residents pictured

Andrew Dowling, history expert at Wales Cardiff University, joins Matt Bubala live to talk about Catalonia’s independence that was declared last Friday. Dowling says that 2008 was a key part to Catalonia’s future. “The economic crisis hit Spain really hard and the 2008 crisis created a push to political movements around the world [from] Trump to Catalan independence.” Dowling says Catalonia is one of the richest areas in Spain, but when the economic crisis hit, resentment formed from Catalans and most businesses moved out of area because residents were worried about their independence. People suffered and became angry, creating what Dowling calls, “the perfect storm that we are living through today.”