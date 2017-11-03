× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/3/17: Vacationing Productively, Dollar Generals, & the Jobs Report

Andrea Hanis is wrapping up the busy week with the public release of the iPhone X, but also previewing the annual Red Eye Awards coming up on Monday night. Tom Gimbel jumped in studio to provide advice on the best way to use your holiday vacation, Chris Matthews shred the details behind how Dollar General is the Walmart of rural America, and Paul Nolte detailed the 261,000 jobs that were added in America this past month.