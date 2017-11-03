Preps Plus Chicago: Live high school football scoreboard

Video: Weekend Warning – Blackhawks, Bulls, and Mac and Cheese

Posted 10:38 PM, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35PM, November 3, 2017

WGN’s Violeta Podrumedic previews the fun weekend ahead. The Blackhawks, Bulls, and events at Solider Field will cause delays across Chicago. Listen to WGN 720 for traffic updates or download Traffix Chicago for traffic on demand on your phone. Check it out and tell Violeta what you think @WGNRadio or @VioletaPod on Twitter.

