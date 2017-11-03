× The Opening Bell 11/3/17: What Does Powell Bring To The Fed Table?

Jobs report, tax reform, & the new Fed chair appointment were only some of the events from this week and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) broke through it all. Most notably, Paul sees Jerome Powell’s lack of a PhD that could ultimately help him down the line. Tim Sullivan (VP at Caring.com) then joined Steve to talk about the jump in aging expenses for families across the country. Almost 44% of caregivers spend $5,000 or more on their loved ones.